Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Raised Stake by $1.80 Million; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Value Declined, Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Decreased by $1.38 Million Its Stake

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 2.46M shares traded or 39.37% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 3.31 million shares traded or 21.31% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 35,726 shares to 553,528 shares, valued at $25.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.