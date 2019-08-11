Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lifted Its Holding by $1.80 Million; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Boosted Its Holding by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 16,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 38,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 21,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 264,723 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment to Oral Phosphate and Active Vitamin D in Children with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 15/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Outcomes in Children with X-linked Hypophosphatemia in the New England Journal of Medicine; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 30/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SEES DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 IN 2H

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 3.31 million shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

