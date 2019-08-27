Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Upped Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Ares Capital (ARCC) by $537,625 as Market Valuation Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 31,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 10,438 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 42,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 757,044 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 692,175 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $3,554 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.