Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Upped Position; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Virtu Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 52.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 3,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,095 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 6,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.98% or $22.35 during the last trading session, reaching $246.34. About 1.20 million shares traded or 106.64% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.99% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 3.83 million shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 43,096 shares to 48,331 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

