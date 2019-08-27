Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Boosted Position; Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Has Increased Intel (INTC) Holding

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.76M market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 3.17M shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 20.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares to 357,907 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.06% or 60,708 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,481 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 1.66% or 95,183 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt invested in 1.11% or 70,784 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.97M shares. Moreover, Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,451 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6.17M shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,761 shares. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 470,256 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,205 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Llc holds 5,633 shares. Alley Llc owns 4,360 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.83 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Beacon Fincl Group invested 1.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD Drops On Mixed Quarter, Analysts Weigh In – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.