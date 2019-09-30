Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shareholder Foundation Resource Management Lifted Its Holding; As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Lowered Stake

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 98,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 325,276 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 226,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 3.12 million shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 280,614 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.11 million for 50.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 330 shares to 2,143 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).