Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Share Value Declined While Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted by $1.80 Million Its Holding; Ppl Corp. (PPL) Share Value Declined While Opus Investment Management Lowered Holding by $620,000

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 101,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 3.42 million shares traded or 23.45% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Advsr Lc reported 28,572 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 44,000 shares. American Gp holds 0% or 48,946 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 54,548 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 22,509 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 117,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 92,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. State Street holds 0% or 2.73M shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technologies Inc has 0.04% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1.98M shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 475,450 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc accumulated 400 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 99,646 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) And Wondering If The 15% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fin Service Limited Co invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.79% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.32M shares. Glob holds 1.52M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,006 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). United Kingdom-based Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Acg Wealth reported 6,416 shares stake. Moreover, Whittier Trust Communication has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cohen & Steers owns 3,520 shares. Comerica Bank owns 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 215,526 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated invested in 79,432 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 114,621 shares.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL Corporation: This 5.3%-Yielding Stock Is Trading At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP).