Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Position Has Boosted by Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas; As Sm Energy Co (SM) Shares Declined, Corecommodity Management Has Raised Its Stake by $653,361

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 2.84 million shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3101.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 38,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 39,672 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, up from 1,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.78 million shares traded or 92.67% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Den Berg I Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 99,245 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 221,705 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 36 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 58 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 25,656 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 314,619 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 131,082 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 740,493 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Can Afford Some Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,654 shares to 55,449 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 16,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,705 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Capital Counsel Limited Liability Co New York accumulated 47,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Qs reported 145,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 27,853 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 55,679 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 5.66 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 6,497 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 40,843 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 5,458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 24,658 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bridgeway has 279,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 10,068 shares.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “SM Energy (SM) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SM Energy Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SM Energy Company (SM) CEO Jay Ottoson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.