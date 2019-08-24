Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Market Valuation Declined While Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted Stake by $1.80 Million; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stake by $2.17 Million; Shares Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 147,422 shares traded or 16.99% up from the average. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 3.63M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Networks Llc invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Foundation Mgmt reported 0.5% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). The Texas-based Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Invesco stated it has 379,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 290,556 shares. Private Mngmt Group Inc reported 342,913 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 6.48M shares or 0% of the stock. Calamos Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fisher Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 21,770 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,260 shares. Prudential reported 416,645 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

