Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holding Boosted by Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas; Kingdon Capital Management Has Raised Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $6.99 Million; Share Price Declined

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 223,393 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61M, up from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 946,138 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 2.05M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 128,278 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 570,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ramaco Res Inc.