Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Shares Declined; Skytop Capital Management Boosted Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Share Price Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 53,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 2,601 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 56,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 2.99M shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 114.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 3.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – UAW-GM PARTNERS WITH NON-PROFIT BUILDON; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -2.1 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q ONGOING ADJ. EPS $1.43, EST. $1.24; REVENUE BEATS EST; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline; 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – GM increasing Chevy Bolt production in a step toward all-electric future: CEO Mary Barra #ceraweek; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gradient Investments has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 654,215 shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0.06% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Blair William And Il reported 183,296 shares stake. Convergence Partners invested in 33,036 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Ironwood Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 98 shares. Capital Advisors Inc Ok has invested 0.37% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Janney Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Staley Cap Advisers reported 3.27% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kwmg Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pnc Ser Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 666,077 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 331 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,640 activity.