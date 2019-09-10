Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Raised Stake; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Value Declined, Washington Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position by $8.68 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 3.23 million shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 77.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 95,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 26,945 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 122,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.87. About 2.63 million shares traded or 11.05% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,596 shares to 67,147 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.41 million for 17.53 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

