Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Boosted Position by $1.80 Million; Middleby (MIDD) Shareholder Castleark Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.11 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.08M market cap company. The stock increased 6.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 2.10 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 8,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 132,104 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18 million, down from 140,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 205,711 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or holds 0.31% or 92,016 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Stifel holds 10,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Lpl Ltd accumulated 10,306 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Lafayette Invs holds 0.13% or 32,588 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 77,900 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 221,705 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 20,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Like Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 16,918 shares to 72,343 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).