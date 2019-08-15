Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) Holder Barr E S & Co Upped Holding by $821,100; Investure Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $648,830

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 83,542 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, up from 77,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 14,505 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 30.38 million shares traded or 45.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares to 168,130 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 21,591 shares to 161,382 shares, valued at $17.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 24,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,073 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).