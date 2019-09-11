Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|140
|3.39
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 0% respectively. 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
