Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.39 N/A 14.34 9.83 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 0% respectively. 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.