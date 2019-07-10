Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.44
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. About 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.67% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
