Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.44 N/A 14.34 9.89 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. About 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.