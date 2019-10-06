Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.94M 14.34 9.83 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,191,903.38% 24.5% 16% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 8.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.