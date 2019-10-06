Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|134
|0.00
|2.94M
|14.34
|9.83
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|2,191,903.38%
|24.5%
|16%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 8.14% stronger performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
