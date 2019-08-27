Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 141 3.30 N/A 14.34 9.83 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.90 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.