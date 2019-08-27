Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|141
|3.30
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.90
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
