Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.43 N/A 14.34 9.89 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.08 N/A 1.16 10.23

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 11.75% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 12.03% respectively. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has 5.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.