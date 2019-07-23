Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.46
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.34
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 29.68%. 2.2% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.
