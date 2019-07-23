Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.46 N/A 14.34 9.89 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.34 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 29.68%. 2.2% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.