Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

This is a contrast between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.45 N/A 14.34 9.89 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.65 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.