Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

This is a contrast between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.45
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.65
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Capital Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.
