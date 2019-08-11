Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 143 3.41 N/A 14.34 9.83 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 49.92%. Insiders owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 11.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.