Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|143
|3.41
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 49.92%. Insiders owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 11.55% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
