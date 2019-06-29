Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 146 3.53 N/A 14.34 9.89 Encore Capital Group Inc. 30 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. Encore Capital Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Competitively, Encore Capital Group Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s potential upside is 19.57% and its consensus price target is $40.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 0%. About 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Encore Capital Group Inc. has 49.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Encore Capital Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.