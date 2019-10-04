Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|134
|0.00
|2.96M
|14.34
|9.83
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|2,211,430.71%
|24.5%
|16%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 2.57% stronger performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
