Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,211,430.71% 24.5% 16% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 2.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.