Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

As Asset Management businesses, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 144 3.43 N/A 14.34 9.89 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.87 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.65 beta means Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s beta is 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -15.57% and its average target price is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 93.1%. Insiders held 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.