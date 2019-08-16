Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Reaches $129.49 1 Year Low; RIO2 LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RIOFF) Sellers Increased By 27.59% Their Shorts

The stock of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) hit a new 52-week low and has $117.84 target or 9.00% below today’s $129.49 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $444.73M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $117.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $40.03 million less. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.49. About 24,896 shares traded or 31.36% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

RIO2 LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) had an increase of 27.59% in short interest. RIOFF’s SI was 3,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.59% from 2,900 shares previously. With 50,200 avg volume, 0 days are for RIO2 LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RIOFF)’s short sellers to cover RIOFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.0186 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3814. About 40,046 shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. The company has market cap of $444.73 million. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as firms, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4,888 shares. 161,359 were reported by Vanguard. Barr E S & Com reported 83,542 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 2,012 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fenimore Asset Management has 79,613 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Renaissance Techs Llc reported 121,733 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 359 shares. 1,727 were reported by Secor Limited Partnership. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Principal Gp accumulated 1,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).