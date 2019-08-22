Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Reaches $128.07 52 Week Low; Prince Street Capital Management Decreased By $2.56 Million Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position

The stock of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) hit a new 52-week low and has $122.95 target or 4.00% below today’s $128.07 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $439.85M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $122.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.59 million less. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.07. About 3,055 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 436,400 shares with $14.99 million value, down from 511,600 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $11.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 218,367 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. The company has market cap of $439.85 million. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as firms, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Grp Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 5,935 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 1,727 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 161,359 shares. 688 were reported by Legal General Gp Public Limited Co. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Aperio Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 8,213 shares. Minnesota-based Punch & Assocs Investment Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Principal Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 40,808 shares. State Bank Of Mellon reported 25,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Meeder Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 1,509 shares. Barr E S & accumulated 83,542 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.50 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex has $47 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 24.11% above currents $36.66 stock price. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of YNDX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.