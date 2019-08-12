Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparison side by side

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|143
|3.38
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 42.42%. Insiders owned roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
