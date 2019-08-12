Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparison side by side

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 143 3.38 N/A 14.34 9.83 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 42.42%. Insiders owned roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.