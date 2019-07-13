Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparing side by side

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.55 N/A 14.34 9.89 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance while Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 12.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.