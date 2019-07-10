Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.46 N/A 14.34 9.89 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.34

In table 1 we can see Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.1% and 0% respectively. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.