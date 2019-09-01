Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.30 N/A 14.34 9.83 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.57 beta means Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s volatility is 43.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Scully Royalty Ltd. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 10.5%. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Scully Royalty Ltd. has 166.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Scully Royalty Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.