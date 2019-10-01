Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparison side by side

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Pzena Investment Management Inc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,213,746.17% 24.5% 16% Pzena Investment Management Inc 192,865,497.08% 48.7% 8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pzena Investment Management Inc has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 63.4%. 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. was more bearish than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.