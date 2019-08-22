Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Contrasting side by side

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 142 3.17 N/A 14.34 9.83 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 10.8% respectively. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. was less bearish than Futu Holdings Limited.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Futu Holdings Limited.