Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Contrasting side by side

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|142
|3.17
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 10.8% respectively. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. was less bearish than Futu Holdings Limited.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.