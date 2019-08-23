Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Comparison side by side

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 141 3.18 N/A 14.34 9.83 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 3.91%. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.