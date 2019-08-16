Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 142 3.23 N/A 14.34 9.83 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.31%. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.