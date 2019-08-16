Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|142
|3.23
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.31%. Competitively, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has 0.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.