Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 143 3.39 N/A 14.34 9.83 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 2.94%. 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.