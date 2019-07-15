Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.51 N/A 14.34 9.89 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.25

In table 1 we can see Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 23.21%. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.