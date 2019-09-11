Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparison side by side

Both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.41 N/A 14.34 9.83 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.24 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is currently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.