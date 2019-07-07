Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.45
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|38.97
|N/A
|-2.53
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.65 beta indicates that Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Associated Capital Group Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 81.9%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-3.99%
|-2.11%
|-8.94%
|-15.35%
|4.19%
|9.28%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Associated Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.
