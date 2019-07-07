Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.45 N/A 14.34 9.89 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 38.97 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.65 beta indicates that Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Associated Capital Group Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 81.9%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Associated Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.