Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparison side by side

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.48 N/A 14.34 9.89 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.89 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.65 beta indicates that Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $105 consensus price target and a 23.05% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. was less bearish than Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.