Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stock Declined While Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed by $437,989 Its Position; Foyston Gordon & Payne Increased Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 42,672 shares traded or 118.66% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 143,903 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 5,538 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management accumulated 103,780 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & has 2.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,630 shares. Moreover, Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 3.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 184,903 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co accumulated 1.29M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Hemenway Trust Lc has 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,706 shares. Community Fincl Group Lc reported 237,688 shares or 4.37% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt owns 54,371 shares. American Int Group stated it has 10.84M shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Mcf Ltd has 6,081 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 51,495 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 6,001 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp. (NYSE:KT) by 26,500 shares to 113,784 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,002 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has 38 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 4,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Inv accumulated 67,360 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 121,733 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 595 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 3,313 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 5,954 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,763 were reported by Victory Cap Management. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company owns 12,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group holds 2,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 161,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 682 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 8,656 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 5,432 shares to 38,306 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

