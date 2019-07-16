Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Trimmed Stake; As Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Stock Price Declined, Chemung Canal Trust Company Raised by $3.46 Million Its Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 76.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 84,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,001 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 110,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 2.79M shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 26/03/2018 – SYNGENE R&D PACT WITH GSK; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 24/04/2018 – Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded lndication in the US for the Treatment of Patients With COPD; 10/04/2018 – GSK SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 1Q ADJ EPS MORE THAN IMPACT ON SALE; 29/05/2018 – GSK SUBMITS REGULATORY APPLICATION IN JAPAN FOR ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY FF/UMEC/Vl FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/03/2018 – #2 GSK’s Luke Miels applies budget shock therapy to shake up the pharma group, refocus on blockbusters; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.1. About 20,480 shares traded or 12.97% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,134 shares to 189,829 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 17,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,017 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 11,440 shares to 264,212 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 6,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Swiss Bancorp holds 5,954 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,216 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 161,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 7,763 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3,600 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 41 shares. Sei holds 0% or 1,245 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,509 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 2,012 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Highland Cap Management LP reported 10,000 shares.