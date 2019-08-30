Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Lowered Position by $1.23 Million; Motco Has Raised Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $4.93 Million

Motco increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 24058.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 49,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 49,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 168,882 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.5. About 632 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 61,256 shares to 242 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,909 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower (Trc) holds 0.04% or 7,107 shares. Strs Ohio owns 579,431 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Winslow Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.89% or 3.47 million shares. Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 87 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Adage Ptnrs Llc holds 573,739 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 0.01% or 8,951 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Co owns 18,158 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Burns J W And Incorporated Ny holds 0.36% or 14,613 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd owns 108,038 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fin Service Incorporated accumulated 0.22% or 5,700 shares. Jones Financial Lllp reported 3,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,504 were accumulated by Tiedemann.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 12,760 are owned by Aqr Management Limited Company. 1,727 are owned by Secor Capital Advsrs Lp. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 37,000 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 688 were reported by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com. Akre Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 56,694 shares. Robotti Robert owns 5,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 190,104 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 3,600 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 64,916 shares. International Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 2,082 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 968 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 3,313 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2,012 shares.