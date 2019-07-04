Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; Sit Investment Associates Has Lifted Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake by $373,440

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 15,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 34,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 303,972 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 21,366 shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality (MUE) by 76,566 shares to 481,435 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Pa Value Muni Inc Tr V (VPV) by 196,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 919,855 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc Adr (NYSE:HSBC).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,500 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,012 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Camarda Financial Advisors holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 308 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 6,219 are held by Invesco Limited. Moreover, Amer Int has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 2,082 shares. Robotti Robert invested in 0.25% or 5,000 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.61% or 4,949 shares in its portfolio. Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt stated it has 13,600 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 3,903 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Mcf Advisors invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Incorporated stated it has 49 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Akre Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 56,694 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $418,040 activity.