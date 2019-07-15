Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined; Truepoint Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $15.53 Million; Stock Price Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $115.41. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 5,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 12,981 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL)

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares to 246,022 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Inside the low-key Boston design firm behind everything from sneakers to ‘body on a chip’ – Boston Business Journal” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Reimagines Creativity to Reinvent Advertising Through Innovative New Creative Partnerships – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.22 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru Company holds 0.7% or 32,096 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 61,676 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.53% or 22,886 shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,581 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 6.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Telemus Ltd Llc owns 28,592 shares. 131,800 are held by Uss Inv Management. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Counselors has 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schaller Gp has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Asset One Limited invested in 1.55 million shares. Serv owns 15,288 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,748 shares. Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robotti Robert stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). State Common Retirement Fund reported 3,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1,216 shares. Osmium Prtn Llc holds 15,900 shares. Camarda Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Midas Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 5,392 shares. Blackrock holds 253,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 12,760 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 3,903 shares. Moreover, Fenimore Asset has 0.41% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 49 shares. 1,430 are held by Voya Management Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).