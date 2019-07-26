Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holder Midas Management Lowered Its Position; Caci Intl (CACI) Market Valuation Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed by $24.27 Million Its Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.23 million, down from 277,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 146,205 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 02/04/2018 – CACI INTL’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 9,466 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.47 million for 25.24 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12,011 activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 31,700 shares to 244,959 shares, valued at $16.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 82,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13,650 shares to 35,650 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).