Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holder Midas Management Decreased Position by $1.23 Million as Share Price Declined; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lowered Its Position in First Majestic Silver (AG) as Market Valuation Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 52.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 60,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The institutional investor held 54,276 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.14 million, down from 114,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 3.95 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 01/05/2018 – PRIMERO EXTENDS CREDIT REVOLVER FOR FIRST MAJESTIC CLOSE; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 8,833 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc (NASDAQ:NATR) by 1,329 shares to 1,785 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Castle Brands Inc (NYSEMKT:ROX).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).