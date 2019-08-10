Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holder Midas Management Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Basswood Capital Management Has Increased Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $14.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 12,859 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 953.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 203,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 224,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 21,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

