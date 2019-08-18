Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Holder Akre Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 37,156 shares traded or 94.36% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 19,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.25M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 26,500 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Aqr Management Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 9,839 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny. Robotti Robert has 0.25% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 5,000 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,916 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 4,997 shares. Barr E S Co reported 1.21% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 826 were reported by Citigroup Inc. 595 are owned by Huntington Retail Bank. Sei Investments holds 0% or 1,245 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 121,733 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com invested in 688 shares. Prudential stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 190,104 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ADM (ADM) Down 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADM Creates New Business Unit to Accelerate Value Creation – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Archer Daniels Midland: Risk And Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Numerixs Inv reported 14,800 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Raymond James Advisors Incorporated accumulated 97,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Management Lc has invested 0.16% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Community Comml Bank Na accumulated 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 1.97 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. National Pension Service invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Country Trust Financial Bank invested in 0% or 693 shares. Victory Cap owns 0.73% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 7.42M shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 84,191 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Johnson Counsel reported 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 18 by 226,200 shares to 316,200 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00M on Monday, April 29.