Diamond Hill Capital Management Upped Kirby Corp. (KEX) Stake By $10.36 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering 888 Holdings plc (LON:888)

Among 2 analysts covering 888 Holdings PLC (LON:888), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 888 Holdings PLC has GBX 200 highest and GBX 170 lowest target. GBX 185’s average target is 26.37% above currents GBX 146.4 stock price. 888 Holdings PLC had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) earned “Hold” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, May 16. See 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 Initiates Starts

26/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 220.00 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Kirby Corp. (KEX) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 138,081 shares as Kirby Corp. (KEX)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2.52M shares with $189.43 million value, up from 2.38 million last quarter. Kirby Corp. now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.64% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 478,819 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kirby Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Willis Towers Watson Plc stake by 112,731 shares to 697,900 valued at $122.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Etf Ser Solutions stake by 10,200 shares and now owns 391,750 shares. Arcosa Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 353,374 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 11,118 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,168 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.56% or 10,300 shares. Int Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 45,910 shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,358 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 1.42% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). North Star Management reported 78,900 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 122,912 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 3,450 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 60,535 shares.

More notable recent 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With 888 Holdings plc’s (LON:888) 41% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With 888 Holdings plc’s (LON:888) ROE Of 59%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 3.46% or GBX 4.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 146.4. About 248,781 shares traded. 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.